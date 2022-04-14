NASCAR’s Zachary Tinkle and the American Association of Pet Parents Launch Laps 4 Love Leading up to Talladega

NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series Driver, Zachary Tinkle, partners with AAPP to help keep pets out of shelters and in their loving homes. NASCAR's ARCA Menards series driver Zachary Tinkle with his dog, ZuZu. Look for AAPP's simple yet powerful message on Zachary Tinkle's car at Talladega Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 23.

The Laps 4 Love Initiative Kicks off at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter on Thursday, April 21 and Aims to Keep More Pets Out of Shelters and in Loving Homes

NASCAR & ARCA have the greatest fan bases in all of sports; [...] I’m so excited to rally this amazing & generous community to help the pets and families who need us the most across this great nation.” — Zachary Tinkle