HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market Size | Share | Trends | Overview | Growth 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The global HPMC (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) market reached a volume of 139.8 Kilo Tons in 2021. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) is an inert, biodegradable and biocompatible polymer with the chemical formula C56H108O30. Also known as Hypromellose, it is viscoelastic and semisynthetic in nature. It is produced by the synthetic alteration of natural polymer cellulose that involves treating cotton linter or wood pulp in the presence of sodium hydroxide solution. It is available in the form of an off-white powder or granules without any distinct taste or odor. It is hygroscopic in nature and insoluble in hot water. However, HPMC can be easily disintegrated in cold water, further forming a colloidal solution on account of its thermal reversible gelation property. It, therefore, finds widespread applications in the manufacturing of drugs, dyes, paints, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings and textiles.

Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of HPMC in the construction sector. The polymer has high water retention properties due to which it results in extending the working time of mortar while improving its mechanical strength. Apart from this, it finds extensive applications in the food industry for emulsifying, stabilizing, suspending and thickening a variety of food products. It is also used as a preferred vegetarian substitute for gelatin in the preparation of numerous baking and confectionery products. In addition to this, it is used to reduce the fat content of various foods and improve the physical properties of low-fat food products, which has contributed to its widespread popularity among health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the growing utilization of HPMC in the pharmaceutical industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is extensively used as an excipient in tablet formulations that are widely replacing hard shell gelatin capsules. Since these tablets are known to offer better performance in terms of dissolution and disintegration with a decreased time of development, they are being preferred by the masses, especially by the vegetarians. The aforementioned expanding application of HPMC across diversified sectors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 186.8 Kilo Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.18% during 2022-2027.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global HPMC (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on end use.

Competitive Landscape:

SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Shandong Head Co., Ltd,

LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Breakup by End Use:

Construction

Pharmaceuticals (Including Cosmetics)

Food Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

China

Western Europe

Other Asia

United States

Central/Eastern Europe

Middle East

South America

Others

