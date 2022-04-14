Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group Offers New Solutions for National Housing Crisis

Meet Nancy Kowalik

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group Works Hard to Create Solutions for Home Buyers and Sellers in South Jersey Amid National Housing Crisis.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group works with thousands of buyers and sellers all over the country to sell homes 70% faster and for 10% higher prices than competitors.” — Nancy Kowalik

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nancy Kowalik Group, now a Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Brokerage, is one of most highly recognized and awarded real estate and brokerage companies in New Jersey. Even now, during a national housing crisis, Nancy Kowalik and her team of real estate and brokerage experts continue to break the mold by providing superior service for home buyers and sellers in South New Jersey.

According to the Counselors of Real Estate, the current U.S. housing crises is due to “a prolonged housing supply shortage that has hit a record last year and continues to deepen” with construction of new houses failing to meet the demand of the market. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group offers a two-part solution for both buyers and sellers during this tumultuous time. The solution is simple, it starts with special guarantees not offered by any other real estate or brokerage groups, and it ends with a database of thousands of home buyers who will buy your home faster and for more money.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group guarantees the sale of a seller's home, or the company will buy it*, and the “Love It or Leave It, Buy Back Guarantee!" promises that if the buyer is not completely satisfied with their home purchase, the company will buy it back*. Additionally, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group works with thousands of buyers and sellers all over the country to sell homes 70% faster and for 10% higher prices than competitors. Simply put, Nancy’s team makes it easier to buy the new home of your dreams by selling your hold home quickly, and at a great price.

Finally, to get the most money for your home, it is important to work with a team who knows your local market. The Nancy Kowalik Group is owned and operated in South New Jersey, and as a 17-year veteran and leader in local real estate, nobody knows the South New Jersey luxury home market better than Nancy Kowalik. As New Jersey’s top real estate broker, Nancy Kowalik is known for her superior marketing campaigns and 5-Star Service. Over the past few years, Nancy Kowalik and her team have earned several Major Achievement in Marketing Excellence Awards, including Best Marketing or Branding Campaign, Best Special Event or Promotion, and Best Realtor Promotion in 2017. Nancy also has the distinction of sitting on the Forbes Real Estate Council.

To learn more about how Your Home Sold Guaranteed Reality - Nancy Kowalik Group can help you buy or sell your home easily, quickly, and for more money, click here.