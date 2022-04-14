Free news and opinion platform for impact investors and tech startups, Conviction News launches
Full launch into Q2 with 13 + expert contributors in a few weeks of beta online, seeing 100% + monthly subscriber growth, 40% + unique visitors so far in AprilLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conviction News (“Conviction”) has launched a new, not-for-profit media platform, following its first full social media campaign #ImpactAlpaca and ahead of the last feature in its first special series #CryptoClimate with six contributors, blockchain and sustainable finance experts. The fourth, bi-weekly Conviction Newsletter will be published Friday, 15th April to which new readers can subscribe for free to receive and access all content online - no tiers, no limits, no paywalls - unlike many publications with premium memberships that cost $400+ and freemium models $200+ in finance and technology.
Conviction is a dedicated platform for news that doesn’t always make the headlines. Readers are invited to subscribe for free, comment and contribute to an online forum dedicated to impact investors, tech startups and social enterprise innovation - news with expert insights from businesses committed to Sustainable Development Goals. Conviction aims for greenfield - between venture capital-focused and tech startup publications - neither fully serves both audiences, whether to source deal flow, attract inbound investment or simply raise profile. Conviction meets that demand with crossover content and at the same time facilitates the exchange of ideas for a more sustainable future.
Only a few media outlets with adjacent interests have no subscription and most that do have approached the space as an add-on to feed content-hungry search engines with similar, niche news and analysis that Conviction provides for free, forever. In the untapped space between venture capital and tech startup news, opinion and debate, Conviction draws upon expert contributions to understand the full scope of opportunities for innovation with positive impact for people and planet.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) themes of interest to Conviction include: climate tech, renewables, clean transport and mobility in the energy transition; foodtech, agtech and biotech for climate, food and water security; digital solutions for sustainability from those that enable the circular economy to carbon tracking platforms, and blockchain for carbon credits, trading and offsetting; carbon capture and storage technologies as well as nature-based sequestration and biodiversity projects; and, finally, social issues-led sustainable finance, social enterprise and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) thought leaders.
Conviction is sector-agnostic, broadly interested in the startups and investors that aim to create a more sustainable future for all, especially those with a mission closely aligned to one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Growth, Contributors & Campaign Highlights
Conviction has hit significant milestones in the growth of traffic online but, even more significantly, earned credibility from contributions of the likes of a global technology leader, Europe’s ABB, alongside investors, founders and executives of the next generation of tech titans in sustainability. Invited to subscribe for free, readers are also able to join the discussion at Conviction - for free - in the comments and as guest contributors. Guest ‘Views’ are highlighted in Conviction's own editorial content and the bi-weekly Conviction Newsletter.
Online since February, ‘beta,’ during which the first bi-weekly newsletter was sent 5th March, Conviction has and plans to continue operating on a rolling, two-week content cycle as between the first (5th March), second (19th March) and third (1st April) newsletters. Notably the third and latest edition coincided 1st April, providing cover for the #ImpactAlpha April Fools campaign and pastiche of a well-known brand and exclusive impact investing publication, plus content with wordplay like ‘Seeking Alpaca,’ another leading finance publication.
Conviction has so far received more than thirteen contributions in just over a month. In the first full week-long series with guest commentary, #CryptoClimate drew on founders’ expertise in crypto, blockchain and sustainable finance to better understand positive uses of blockchain technology, including carbon credits, offsets, marketplaces and sustainable finance more broadly.
Featuring one flagship op-ed from JustCarbon, the #CryptoClimate series also includes Likvidi, Moss Earth, Nori and Cofndrs. Guest opinions have included the crypto influencer Ivan Liljeqvist, Co-Founder & CEO of Moralis and Mayank Shah, the Founder & CEO of Minority Supplier Development UK (MSDUK).
Venture Capital & Tech Startups with Conviction
Conviction invites contributor views from venture, angel and experienced crowdfund investors as well as tech startups and social enterprises in sustainability. Free to subscribe, comment and contribute, Conviction has in addition to ABB and the experts in its first series #CryptoClimate, received insights in the last month from OnePlanetCapital, Tallarna, Entoprotech and Staze with many others still in the pipeline.
In addition to early-stage venture and angel investors, tech startups and social enterprises, contributors connected to the wider ecosystem are also welcome. Pitch us at Opinion@Conviction.News to debate solutions for a more sustainable future.
~ENDS~
Conviction News
Conviction News is a window into the world of impact, venture capital, tech startup and social enterprise innovation, delivering industry and deal news alongside expert opinions on how to realise a more sustainable future for all. Conviction provides a platform that is completely free to access, debate solutions and amplify the voice of investors and businesses committed to Sustainable Development Goals.
Free to subscribe, comment and contribute - no tiers, limits or paywalls. We’re looking to start conversations that save the world, not create another content machine and for-profit media platform. Unlike existing, high-cost publications, Conviction offers an alternative view of impact, venture, and technology for free with expert opinions everyone can access, including tomorrow’s pioneers.
Find us at www.conviction.news and @convictionwire on Twitter.
Get in touch
Add News@Conviction.News to your press lists. Pitch opinions with a view of impact investing, tech startups and issues in sustainability to Opinion@Conviction.News to contribute. Email Editor@Conviction.News with anything else and, finally, Contributor@Conviction.News for prospective non-guest contributors who'd like to get involved.
Graham Campbell
Conviction News
news@conviction.news
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other