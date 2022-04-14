Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,124 in the last 365 days.

DOH Opens Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility

Posted on Apr 13, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has opened the Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility. Approximately 30 patients moved to the New Patient Facility today. Patients and staff will continue to move to the new facility in a phased approach throughout April and May.

“This is a day that we’ve been looking forward to for more than 20 years,” said Ronald “Run” Heidelberg, Hawai‘i State Hospital administrator. “The New Patient Facility creates a therapeutic, healing environment in a forensic psychiatric facility. We will continue to prioritize staff and patient safety as the phased move-in continues.”

Patients were moved from the Guensburg Building, which is nearly 70 years old. DOH completed staff training and the Department of Accounting and General Services oversaw completion of warranty and corrective work to facilitate today’s move-in. Work and training will continue as additional units are opened.

The New Patient Facility incorporates clinical best practices in psychiatric care and creates a modern therapeutic environment. The new facility includes patient care units, therapy and treatment facilities, outdoor courtyards, admissions and transfer suites, building support functions, and office spaces.

# # #

PDF: DOH Opens Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility

You just read:

DOH Opens Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.