Microplastics Are Now Fund Everywhere. Since Its Invention, 100 years ago, It Continues to be Stockpiled on the Planet

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- No need to say that microplastics are now found everywhere - from the Mariana Trench to Everest. What should we do about it? On May 7, there will be a very important online forum " Global Crisis. We are People. We Want to Live ", which will open our eyes to many unpleasant things of the 21st century. And most importantly, the solution on how to get out of the crisis will be voiced there.But first of all, it should be noted that no one has done anything like this before. Yes, there were some attempts before, but it is nothing in comparison with the scale of the changes taking place in the world today. It’s about simultaneous interpreting of the forum which is done by volunteers. And most importantly, the number of participating countries is over a hundred. This is a grandiose event worthy of the Guinness Book of Records!As for plastic, the situation is as follows. Since its invention, which is more than 100 years ago, it continues to be stockpiled on the planet. In the consumer society, it is too profitable - there is not a single sphere of life where it is not used. But at the same time, plastic is also extremely harmful, because it does not decompose naturally, and industrial recycling is not economically profitable.Are you sure it will be enough for our generation?Taking the slogan "Enough for this century!" corporations in the food industry continue to stamp something that ends up in a landfill very quickly. To appease the conscience of conscientious citizens a simple scheme was invented: the label "recycling" is put on plastic containers and at the same time there is advertising for separate waste collection. On the face of it, everything is plausible and everyone is happy, but at its core the situation is questionable.The fact is that recycling is virtually non-existent on a global scale (9% of recycled plastic is a drop in the ocean), and the same big truck usually comes for the containers of separate waste collection and takes everything to the general household waste landfill. These are the realities of the consumerist format of society - today, the label "recycled" means "we’ll take it to third world countries". People don't think about what happens to garbage next, but they should. Because it comes back to people due to the water cycle in nature.How does it happen? The fact is that plastic ends up in the open ocean sooner or later . Fish and birds take in microplastic particles as food. Then sea and river products end up on people's tables. The circle closes. There are studies that microplastic particles are even found in human blood, which is nonsense. It's time to do something, we can't stay in garbage from head to toe forever.But the current consumerist format of society doesn’t let us solve the problem, it is too profitable to litter the planet. So, something has to come to replace consumerist lack of culture. This is an issue of evolution. And the good news is that a paradigm shift in thinking toward a creative format is already happening. As a matter of fact, the volunteer conferences - "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" (July 24, .2021) and "Global Crisis. Time for the Truth" (December 4,.2021) are undeniable proof of this.The world is changing. Now it is very important that information about proper interaction between people, corporations and the public is constructive and objective. After all, plastic is first and foremost a product of raw materials, meaning. an absolutely finite and exhaustible resource. This means that we are talking about responsibility as a whole, of those who produce consumerist goods and who consume the end product.This is the 21st century, a world of the online format and digital openness. So people instantly become aware of any misunderstanding or negligence in the environmental aspect. In other words, everyone sees very well that "something is wrong" and that it is necessary to change the format of consumer society to the creative one, in which scientific advances will solve the issue of waste recovery and recycling of plastic once and for all. In the meantime, we are where we are — mountains of garbage (for example, the Gazipur dump in India), the garbage mafia (not only in Italy!), the "Pacific garbage continent" and much more.The Creative Society is a constructive solution!Just to study this problem and talk about this problem is not enough - we need a really effective model of society that can solve this complex but interesting problem. Such a model already exists, it is the Creative Society. Now the main question is informing people and what choice everyone who has heard about this prospect will make. It's simple – either live up to our necks in the garbage, or life in a blooming garden. It's worth thinking about, at least for the sake of your children's future. The International Forum on May 7, 2022 , hasn’t been accidentally organized by volunteers and the concerned general public - this is the trend of the 21st century to reveal the best human qualities of a truly civil humane society. People want to live, that's what matters! And life, in general, is about the degree of personal responsibility for the environment. The live broadcast of the forum begins at 15:00 GMT. It will be broadcast on all social networks in the world, on online platforms, and a huge number of streaming platforms.

