Regional Shoulder Specialist Travels To Australia to Teach at International Meeting

PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Moby Parsons, a fellowship trained shoulder surgeon and joint replacement specialist recently returned from Sydney Australia where he was invited to serve as international guest faculty for the Shoulder and Elbow Society of Australia’s annual meeting. Parsons, who did one of two shoulder and elbow fellowships at the University of New South Wales in 2003-2004, was asked to present about his expertise in surgical navigation used for shoulder replacement . Parsons work with Exactech Inc. (Gainesville, FL) has led to the development and launch of surgical planning and navigation technology that allows surgeons to more precisely place implants at the time of shoulder replacement. This was the first shoulder navigation technology to reach an international market and has now been used in close to 19,000 shoulder replacements worldwide. Parsons has also worked with a team and surgeons, engineers and data scientists to help create a clinical decision support tool which uses artificial intelligence to help predict what outcome individual patients can achieve after shoulder replacement based on their diagnosis, preoperative function and medical history.His trip to Australia included several other teaching opportunities in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide. Parsons will also be authoring a book chapter on these topics for the International Society of Technology and Arthroplasty and serving as a faculty members at the annual Orthopedic Summit meeting in Boston, MA which brings surgeons from around the country to learn from experts about knee hip and shoulder replacement.Dr. Parsons practices at the Knee Hip and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth, NH. His practices focuses on shoulder and elbow surgery as well as primary and revision joint replacement. Along with Dr. Thomas V. King, this practice has developed a program called AVATAR which offers a higher level of customized care and personalized service allowing most patients to undergo outpatient joint replacement surgery. You can learn more about this program at www.orthopedicsnh.com