Corporate Social Responsibility Communications Strategies Are Not Working
New study from Diamond Head Research indicates lost, unrealized brand value from CSR activitiesHONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from Diamond Head Research, a leading research and advisory firm on corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, examined employee sentiment about the CSR activities of their employer. The study was based on interviews with 225 employees of medium and large sized US companies across all job functions and levels of seniority.
An important finding from the study highlighted the importance of having an effective CSR communication plan for all stakeholders. According to the firm, effective communication of CSR activity and its impact is a critical element in realizing the full value from a company’s CSR investments – a step that is often an afterthought or completely missing for many organizations.
Further, the study uncovered that many employees do not see their company’s CSR activity mentioned in the press, social media, or other forms of advertising. In fact, 45% of respondents said they either never or rarely see their company’s CSR activities mentioned in these types of external communication channels. “This indicates that companies are not getting full value from their CSR initiatives”, said Cort Isernhagen, a partner at Diamond Head Research. “In addition to the obvious societal and environmental benefits, investments in CSR can also have tremendous positive impact on brand recognition and brand value for a company. Companies that do not appropriately communicate their activities externally to stakeholders will struggle to see the full value from their CSR investments.”
One reason for this misalignment is likely a result of how CSR activities are managed, according to the firm. Most survey respondents (about 40%) indicated that Human Resources departments are responsible for managing communications about corporate social responsibility. “HR teams are not designed to think about external communication strategies, as it is typically a function of Marketing, Communications, or PR departments. For companies that do not have dedicated CSR departments, HR teams must work together with Marketing and PR teams to design CSR strategy, and then incorporate these activities into brand marketing campaigns,” said Isernhagen.
Details of the study are included in a new report, titled "Building a CSR Strategy for Maximum Impact". In addition to more details from the study, the report also includes a six step approach to build a more impactful CSR strategy that is better aligned with business goals and stakeholder needs. Details of the report can be found at https://www.diamondheadresearch.com/dhr-store.
