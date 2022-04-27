Should You Call a Plumber or a Water Damage Restoration Company?
Phoenix Water Damage Services explains the difference between plumbing & restoration.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve ever experienced a flood inside your home or office due to a broken pipe, your first reaction may be to call a plumber. If it appears to be a minor fix and repair problem, a plumber may be suitable. For more severe issues where structure and standing water come into play, you should have a trusted water damage restoration company’s phone number on hand.
A plumber's job is to find out what is causing the water damage, stop the water from leaking and fix the source whether that is from a leaking pipe or a broken faucet. This does not mean that they necessarily know how to clean up and dry out water to keep it from damaging your property. The restoration professionals at Phoenix Water Damage Services can extract standing water after a plumbing accident and dry out the structure as quickly as possible. Using professional equipment such as moisture meters, thermal imaging, dehumidifiers, air movers and air purifiers they can remove moisture from walls, ceilings, and flooring to prevent additional damage and microbial growth.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here. Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.
About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.
Robert Atlas
Phoenix Water Damage Services
+1 602-362-4883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other