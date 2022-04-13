Work on the new five-lane Steveston Interchange begins this year

CANADA, April 13 - Improved transit reliability, travel-time savings for drivers and more effective active transportation connections are on the way in Richmond.

Flatiron Constructors Canada Limited has been confirmed as the contractor for the new Steveston Interchange Project.

“A new Steveston Interchange is key to improving the flow of traffic and transit around the Massey Tunnel,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “As we replace the old Massey crossing with a new eight-lane, toll-free tunnel, the new interchange and other corridor improvements will result in travel-time savings and better options for everyone — whether they prefer to walk, cycle, take transit or drive.”

A new Steveston Interchange is an important element of the Highway 99 Tunnel Program. Once the new tunnel is in place in 2030, travel time and reliability will be improved for traffic headed from Steveston Highway into the tunnel, further reducing congestion at the Steveston Interchange and on the Highway 99 corridor.

Starting this year, the contractor will begin relocation of utilities around the Steveston Interchange in preparation for construction, while it refines the design of the new interchange. People will see major construction begin in 2023, after preliminary work and completion of the interchange design. The new interchange is expected to be in operation in 2025.

“When we invest in infrastructure projects like the Steveston Interchange, we’re helping to improve connections for people,” said Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston. “Whether someone is travelling by car, foot or bike, these improvements will reduce travel time so we can spend more time doing the things we love.”

The value of the contract awarded to Flatiron Constructors Canada Limited is $44.25 million. The contract includes design and construction of the new Steveston Interchange and removal of the existing structure.

“The Steveston Interchange Project is an important step in improving travel reliability, reducing travel time and alleviating congestion along this key transportation corridor,” said Malcolm Brodie, mayor, City of Richmond. “The selection of Flatiron Constructors Canada Limited moves us closer to construction and solutions to the challenges associated with this interchange, which is a major priority for Richmond and neighbouring communities.”

The Steveston Interchange Project will replace the existing two-lane overpass structure at Steveston Highway and Highway 99 with a new structure that accommodates two eastbound lanes and three westbound lanes, including a left-turn lane. The new interchange will also improve access to transit stops and pedestrian and cycling connections across Highway 99.

Learn More:

More information on the Highway 99 Tunnel Program is available online: www.highway99tunnel.ca