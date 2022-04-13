Vanguard Secondary school upgrades will improve seismic safety

CANADA, April 13 - Construction is about to start on a partial seismic replacement at Vanguard Secondary school, giving students a safer place to learn.

“Vanguard Secondary offers such inspiring and innovative programs for youth, and I’m excited about the work being done to support Langley students in all aspects of their learning,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “By making these significant investments in education, we can ensure that students are welcomed into safe, modern and inspiring places to learn for years to come.”

The Province has invested $3.7 million for a partial seismic replacement at Vanguard Secondary that will add two new classrooms and a multipurpose room to the school’s main building. Vanguard is unique in the Langley School District as it offers programs that support students with developmental and generational traumas. Construction will start in June 2022 and finish in spring 2023. Students will be able to remain on site throughout construction.

The government of B.C. has also provided $42.1 million for the Langley School District to acquire land in the Smith neighbourhood for a future middle and secondary school, with the Langley School District contributing an additional $4.5 million to that purchase.

“This is a fantastic first step in creating new learning spaces to help meet demand in one of the fastest-growing neighbourhoods in Langley,” said Rod Ross, chair of the Langley Board of Education. “The board is grateful to our partner and is looking forward to working with the Ministry of Education and Child Care on beginning the process to build new schools on the site to help our current and future students reach their full potential.”

Two middle schools and one secondary school now serve the growing Willoughby Slope community. Future schools will provide additional space and help the school district keep up with forecast population growth.

“Langley is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the province. Investments like the purchase of land in the Smith neighbourhood are important to ensure that our growing communities have sufficient space for students," said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. "It is also wonderful to see seismic upgrades moving forward at Vanguard Secondary so that students and staff have a safer place to learn and work.”

Budget 2022 includes a $3.1-billion investment for school construction projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for new schools.

Since 2017, the Province has invested $105.8 million in the Langley School District for new and improved schools and to purchase land for future schools.

These projects are part of the government of B.C.’s commitment to improving schools for students and staff throughout the province.

