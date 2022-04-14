Develomark Launches Second Redesigned Website for PA Business Maintain It All With Owner Gianni Calabretta
EINPresswire.com/ -- Develomark LLC, a digital marketing agency based in Plantsville, CT, is proud to announce the launch of a newly designed website for Maintain It All, which is headquartered in Eagleville, PA, at maintainitall.com.
Maintain It All’s exterior maintenance experts are specialists in paving, sealcoating, and power washing and serve both residential and commercial customers. The company wanted to ensure that their digital presence accurately reflected the high quality of their services and made it easy and convenient for users to get a free estimate. The Develomark team provided comprehensive design and content writing services, as well as targeted search engine optimization (SEO) strategy implementation.
“When Maintain It All owner Gianni Calabretta came to us, he mentioned that the marketing and sales side of his business is his passion and that he’s always looking for ways to improve his digital presence,” says Ruan M. Marinho, founder of Develomark. “Specifically, Gianni mentioned his local SEO and Website Design. I feel we have accomplished elevating these areas of focus, as his search presence has skyrocketed since he first became a client in 2019. We are excited for the future with this redesign, as I am sure he is too.”
“Our goals with this redesign project really focused on improving the aesthetics of the site and making information easily digestible,” says Emily Armbruster, lead project designer. “We always strive to present our clients as well online as they present themselves in person. With the redesign came a more formal design and layout that is consistent sitewide to best represent Gianni’s brand, Maintain It All. The other feature we added with this projec is the integration of all types of leads to Maintain It All with Service Titan. This includes all phone calls and form submissions with down-to-the-source tracking directly on the website.”
Calabretta says what he likes best about the new site is the amount of content and helpful information available to educate visitors to the site. “They are able to learn about all the services we offer so when we talk to them about their projects and solutions, they already have a good understanding,” says Calabretta. “The Develomark team is super responsive to feedback and always finding a way to accommodate any request we have. They spent a lot of time and effort and it clearly shows in the final product. They did not rush anything just to get the site done, they made sure it was exactly what we wanted.”
Develomark’s comprehensive web design services provide uniquely-tailored products for each and every client. The process begins with an extensive onboarding meeting during which the team identifies the key goals and objectives for each site and gathers the necessary information to deliver the most effective results possible. The final product includes custom design elements, professionally written content, and heavily-researched SEO strategy.
“Maintain It All is a brand we are overly excited about; Gianni Calabretta is as passionate about his business and brand as we are about ours. We are happy to invest all of the wonderful resources and skills we have here at Develomark into Maintain It All,” says Marinho. “The team that backs the Maintain It All project is a 15-person powerhouse of designers, developers, content managers, social media managers, advertising managers, a live chat operator, conversion specialists, and a winning account manager.”
Maintain It All provides exterior building maintenance services for homes and businesses throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Their consistent professionalism and timely responses have earned the satisfaction of their customers, to the tune of over 400 5-star reviews on Google. To learn more about Maintain It All and their services, or to browse their new website, visit www.maintainitall.com
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251
Julie Pesce
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251
Julie Pesce
Content Management & Communications Director Develomark
jpesce@develomark.com
