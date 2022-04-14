IT Data Solutions Awarded an 8(a) STARS III Government-Wide Acquisition Contract
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded IT Data Solutions a Best in Class contract vehicle for Information Technology Services.
This contract vehicle will allow our team to further empower our federal clients to achieve success through our innovative and impactful IT solutions and resources.”MIAMI, FL, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded Hispanic-owned Miami-based information technology leader IT Data Solutions, an 8(a) STARS III Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) contract for Information Technology Services. The Best-in-Class (BIC) is a small business set-aside contract that provides flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners. Under this prestigious Best-in-Class (BIC) contract vehicle, with a $50 Billion ceiling, IT Data Solutions will be able to provide their cutting-edge IT solutions to the federal government agencies.
— Abel Herrera
“We are extremely proud to have received an 8(a) STARS III GWAC. This contract vehicle will allow our team to further empower our federal clients to achieve success through our innovative and impactful IT solutions and resources,” said President & CEO, Abel Herrera. “We have been anxiously waiting for this award for more than eighteen months, since we started this process back in the summer of 2020.” IT Data pivoted in 2018 and began the process of becoming a Federal Contractor. In only four short years and a pandemic, IT Data has been able to compete and win four prime contracts with three different federal agencies and support another federal agency as a subcontractor. Herrera added: “This contract vehicle will ease the acquisition process for our federal clients and allow us to continue growing our federal government practice. We are blessed to have amazing employees, consultants, and teaming partners that continue to go above and beyond for our clients. This award is a testament to all the hard work and effort from the entire IT Data team.”
About IT Data Solutions
Since 2005, IT Data Solutions has been providing focused management consulting services specializing in Information Technology (IT) solutions and tools for large private and public sector clients. IT Data specializes in Advisory, Analytics, Audio/Video Design and Implementation, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Human Capital Solutions, Managed Services, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We turn big data into actionable intelligence to help reach your mission objectives. Our IT data solutions help you to increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and streamline processes. Certified Minority Owned Small Business Concern (8a/MBE/DBE).
For more information on the subject of this release or how to Team with IT Data Solutions on Federal Government opportunities under this GWAC contract vehicle, contact:
Abel Herrera, President/CEO: abel@itdatasolutions.com
Team with IT Data Solutions: Teaming@itdatasolutions.com
