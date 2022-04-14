Trep House Superhub for Black and Minority Entrepreneurs Launches

Trep House CEO Kemo A'Akhutera

A new platform for providing comprehensive support to Black and minority entrepreneurs from Black-led business

It is important for the New Majority leaders and creators to fully understand how to build, own, and financially control their own businesses andcommunities through self-preparation.” — Trep House CEO – Kemo A’akhutera.

DAYTON, OHIO, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now, young Black founders and creators from under-represented communities can thrive with this new ecosystem of education, growth, and business development.

Founded in 2019, Trep House is the leading digital platform for Black founders, creators, vendors, and entrepreneurs to connect and access expert knowledge in investing, marketing, business development, and business expansion. With a goal of producing economic value in the Black community, Trep House focuses on the increasing population of young Black and underrepresented entrepreneurs - a population often called the “New Majority.” This all-inclusive platform is designed to adapt the best accelerator, incubator, and relevant programs to meet the specific needs of New Majority creators.

Trep House has demonstrated its ability to become an essential ingredient to obtaining success with its social startup studio and comprehensive venture support network that leverages both online and in-person strategies. The Trep House interface also offers commonly overlooked yet underrated tools such as personality assessments, communication style assessments, and character evaluations.

In addition to Trep House identifying New Majority creators’ attributes and areas of improvement to facilitate personal success, the platform also offers the mentorship and entrepreneurial resources that similar businesses within this industry lack.

“It is important for the New Majority leaders and creators to fully understand how to build, own, and financially control their own communities with self-preparation,” says Trep House CEO – Kemo A’akhutera.

As Trep House locations exponentially grow, they continue to create innovation-focused hubs, feature digital networking events which relay invaluable information, and open the door to local and non-local investments through real estate, crowdfunding, and curated investor opportunities.

Learn more about Trep House and see how to become a member or sponsor for one of the most innovative digital ecosystems available to Black founders and entrepreneurs at www.trephouse.co

###