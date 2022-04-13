Attorney General Knudsen responds to federal mask mandate extension">Attorney General Knudsen responds to federal mask mandate extension In response to reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will extend the federal…

Submit Release
In response to reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will extend the federal transportation mask mandate until May 3, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:

“President Biden’s mask mandate should have ended long ago. It’s an arbitrary assertion of federal power and I’ll continue to fight it in court.”

Attorney General Knudsen is part of a lawsuit filed last month to eradicate the Biden administration’s mask mandate and obtain a permanent injunction against enforcement.

Groups of flight attendants and pilots have also filed lawsuits against the mandate, while airlines have asked the Biden administration to end it.

