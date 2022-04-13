Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,103 in the last 365 days.

Medicaid inspector general issues report on HCBS waiver program

KANSAS, April 13 - TOPEKA – (April 13, 2022) – Kansas Medicaid Inspector General Steven D. Anderson today released a report examining the Kansas Medicaid program, concluding that the agency responsible for administering the home and community based services (HCBS) program lacks an effective system for tracking the redetermination of beneficiaries in the HCBS program.

The audit looked at the HCBS program administered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) for a period of 40 months from January 1, 2018 through April 30, 2021.The number and types of findings identified during the audit indicate control weaknesses, which could place Kansas waivers at risk.

In addition, the audit found that 2,854 individuals identified as being enrolled in an HCBS waiver, but who did not have any HCBS claims filed on their behalf for a total of 12 months or more during the audit period. The amount of payments made to managed care organizations contracted to provide services to these beneficiaries totaled more than $193 million.

The Office of Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) is required by K.S.A. 75-7427(k)(1) to make provision to solicit and receive reports of fraud, waste, abuse and illegal acts in such programs from any person or persons who shall possess such information.

The report was submitted to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Secretary of Health and Environment Janet Stanek, KDHE Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig, Secretary of Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Laura Howard and the members of the Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.

The report is available at https://ag.ks.gov/medicaid-ig.

To report suspected fraud, waste, abuse, or illegal acts involving the Medicaid, MediKan, or the State Children’s Health Insurance Program, citizens may use the online form at https://ag.ks.gov/medicaid-ig or call 785-296-8637. 

You just read:

Medicaid inspector general issues report on HCBS waiver program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.