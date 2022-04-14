COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL (CTI) ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF RON ERDAHL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
Following the retirement of his day-to-day role, Erdahl will continue his position on the Board of Directors.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the retirement of Ron Erdahl, Executive Vice President of Sales. Following the retirement of his day-to-day role, Erdahl will continue his position on the Board of Directors.
“It has truly been a pleasure to work with Ron for the past 15 plus years, and it changed my life when he not only came on to work for me in 2013 but became both a business partner and friend for life. I look forward to many more years working with him as a leader of this company while he remains a member of our board of directors” stated Griff Reid, CEO of CTI.
Ron’s career in the building products industry began in 1986 in Regina, Saskatchewan with Metrie. After holding various international management positions, he was transferred to Portland, OR to run and operate domestic expansions and later manage all Asian imports.
Ron officially joined CTI in March of 2013 and was an integral component of the Greenwood acquisition, which is noted as a turning point in the company’s trajectory. Over the years Ron lent his sales acumen and industry expertise as a member of the leadership team.
“I could never have envisioned the amount of market share growth, the expansion of people, and the expansion of manufacturing when I came to CTI all those years ago. I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished and grateful to our valued customers and partners that have continued to support CTI during a decade of many transitions. I can’t wait to see what will be accomplished in the next decade”, stated Ron Erdahl.
ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.
Tony Casey
CTI
tcasey@cti-mail.com
+1 916-551-1850