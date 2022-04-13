Delay in substance abuse treatment dollars the latest in a series of high-profile Oregon Government management failures

Jessica Gomez for Governor Jessica Gomez for Governor Jessica Gomez for Governor

Highlights the need for a Governor who will restore credibility

Barely a month goes by without another failure by Oregon government in delivering the services Oregonians are paying for.” — Jessica Gomez

MEDFORD, OR, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Tech business Founder and Republican candidate for Governor Jessica Gomez today decried the news of yet another failure in government delivering on its promises. Controversy erupted over funding delays again late last week, this time in promised benefits for substance abuse treatment programs that were supposed to be provided as part of the voter-approved decriminalization of hard drugs in Oregon. Measure 110, referred by the Legislature and then passed by Oregon voters in 2020, decriminalized possession of previously illegal drugs such as cocaine, meth and heroin, and provided for funding of substance abuse treatment programs.

"Barely a month goes by without another failure by Oregon government in delivering the services Oregonians are paying for,” Gomez said. “Unemployment benefits, housing benefits, and now treatment program benefits have been delayed for months while vulnerable Oregonians try to hang on. Oregon already ranks nearly last of all 50 states for substance abuse treatment program availability, and now we discover that $270 million intended to address this dire situation is already over 3 months late. The Oregon Health Authority is responsible for ensuring funds reach Oregon communities where services can be provided. I am frustrated that not once in any of our Oregon health policy board meetings was this situation mentioned let alone discussed. Last week while many Oregonians were losing their lives to addiction, the Oregon Health Authority Staff led our policy board through six hours of administrative training. This complete lack of urgency is mind boggling and is disproportionately harming vulnerable communities.”

Gomez, who in addition to managing her company serves on the State Health Policy Board, also noted an overall lack of competency in state agency leadership. “We need a Governor who will appoint strong agency leaders and empower them to improve government effectiveness. As Governor, I will ensure agency directors have the skillset needed to properly manage their agencies, and I will hold them accountable for delivering results. This long era of ineffective leadership must come to an end.”

Gomez called on Governor Brown to step in immediately and authorize release of the funding the Oregon Health Authority is withholding.

