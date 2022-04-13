Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1572
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending the act of June 19, 1931 (P.L.589, No.202), referred to as the Barbers' License Law, providing for barber training through career and technical center.
