Senate Bill 771 Printer's Number 1589
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, providing for a reduction in tax rate.
