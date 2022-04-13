Submit Release
$1.1 MILLION IN LOTTERY PROCEEDS AWARDED TO AFTERSCHOOL AND SUMMER PROGRAMS

April 13, 2022

More than one hundred sites in Nebraska will soon have expanded learning opportunities during afterschool and summer hours through two-year Expanded Learning Opportunity Grants funded by proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery.  More than $1.1 million was approved by the Nebraska State Board of Education at their April meeting.

The grants will fund partnerships that provide hands-on enrichment activities and services delivered afterschool and in the summer. Eligible sites operate quality afterschool programs funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center federal grant and have been in operation at least five years.

Grant recipients include:

  • Beatrice Educational Foundation received a $12,655 grant to serve three elementary sites.
  • Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools received a $40,000 grant to serve their elementary and middle school sites.
  • Collective for Youth’s programs in Omaha received a $117,200 grant to serve five elementary and three middle school sites.
  • Collective for Youth’s programs in Omaha received a $227,720 grant to serve twenty elementary sites.
  • Future Kids received a $178,800 grant to serve 13 sites in Kearney, Lexington and Nebraska City.
  • Health Partners Initiative dba Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln received a $69,610 grant to serve nine elementary sites in Lincoln.
  • Kearney Public Schools received a $50,790 grant to serve four elementary sites.
  • Kearney Public Schools received a $61,107 grant to serve five elementary sites.
  • Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari and Conservation Park received a $54,898 grant to serve the Crete High School site.
  • Lincoln Community Learning Centers/Lincoln Community Foundation received a $11,637 grant to serve five elementary and two middle school sites.
  • Lincoln Community Learning Centers/Lincoln Community Foundation received a $77,683 grant to serve four elementary sites.
  • Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation received a $89,720 grant to serve thirty sites across Nebraska.
  • Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, Inc. received a $67,828 grant to serve ninety sites across Nebraska.
  • North Platte Public Schools received a $34,304 grant to serve four elementary sites.
  • Ogallala Public Schools’ program at Prairie View School received a $10,000 grant.
  • School District of Columbus Foundation, Inc. received a $55,039 grant to serve sites at five elementary schools and one middle school.

$1.1 MILLION IN LOTTERY PROCEEDS AWARDED TO AFTERSCHOOL AND SUMMER PROGRAMS

