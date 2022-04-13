$1.1 MILLION IN LOTTERY PROCEEDS AWARDED TO AFTERSCHOOL AND SUMMER PROGRAMS

News Release

April 13, 2022

More than one hundred sites in Nebraska will soon have expanded learning opportunities during afterschool and summer hours through two-year Expanded Learning Opportunity Grants funded by proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery. More than $1.1 million was approved by the Nebraska State Board of Education at their April meeting.

The grants will fund partnerships that provide hands-on enrichment activities and services delivered afterschool and in the summer. Eligible sites operate quality afterschool programs funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center federal grant and have been in operation at least five years.

Grant recipients include: