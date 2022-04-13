The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents A Father's Quest
For years I went to therapy, learning to walk and to work on moving my arm...but I wanted to write the book completely by myself.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne McColley’s A Father's Quest is a father’s story about the loss of a daughter and the quest for justice and healing. Wayne’s book is set to be featured in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
— Wayne McColley
On the fateful day of January 5, 1997, Wayne lost his daughter, Tammy, in a house fire. Life was never the same; every waking moment was plagued with grief, and even the ability to sleep was taken from him. For a time Wayne was set to prove that Tammy was murdered — he failed more than he succeeded but he was too stubborn to give up.
After his stroke, his friends told him to write a book detailing his experience. Wayne found solace in writing, it was also a means to keep every bit of memory of her daughter alive. Wayne McColley served in the US Navy Reserve aboard the USS Enterprise, the largest warship in the world at that time, during the Vietnam War. McColley worked as a cabinet maker before engaging in a quest to become a successful farmer in 1974.
Buy your copies of this motivational book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter