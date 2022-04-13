Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,079 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE // WESTFORD FIRE INVESTGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22A1002209

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022 – Time of Call: 0821 hours

LOCATION: 23 Buchanan Lane Westford, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIMS:

Kevin Buchanan, 64

Sherry Buchanan, 61

Dale Buchanan, 60

Scott Wheel, 65 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 12, 2022, at 0821 hours the Underhill/Jericho Fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 23 Buchanan Lane in Westford.  When fire crews arrived, they found the attached garage of the single-family home completed involved with fire and the fire was quickly spreading to other areas of the structure.  With the assistance of several other area fire departments the fire was extinguished and only 1 minor injury was reported.

The residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector in the home.  A fire was located in the garage and family members quickly evacuated the residence.  One of the residents sustained a minor burn injury to his leg that did not require medical attention.

 

The fire appears to have started in the garage and spread rapidly to other areas of the residence.  The home is a complete loss as are most of the contents and belongings inside.  The family was assisted by the Red Cross as well as family, friends, and neighbors. 

 

The cause of the fire is undetermined but does not appear to be an intentional act. 

 

 

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

 

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE // WESTFORD FIRE INVESTGATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.