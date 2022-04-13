NEWS RELEASE // WESTFORD FIRE INVESTGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002209

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022 – Time of Call: 0821 hours

LOCATION: 23 Buchanan Lane Westford, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIMS:

Kevin Buchanan, 64

Sherry Buchanan, 61

Dale Buchanan, 60

Scott Wheel, 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 12, 2022, at 0821 hours the Underhill/Jericho Fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 23 Buchanan Lane in Westford. When fire crews arrived, they found the attached garage of the single-family home completed involved with fire and the fire was quickly spreading to other areas of the structure. With the assistance of several other area fire departments the fire was extinguished and only 1 minor injury was reported.

The residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector in the home. A fire was located in the garage and family members quickly evacuated the residence. One of the residents sustained a minor burn injury to his leg that did not require medical attention.

The fire appears to have started in the garage and spread rapidly to other areas of the residence. The home is a complete loss as are most of the contents and belongings inside. The family was assisted by the Red Cross as well as family, friends, and neighbors.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but does not appear to be an intentional act.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

