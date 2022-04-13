28th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends the names of three ...

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created when Judge Patrick Thompson retires June 30.

The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties.

The nominees are:

Amy Taylor Norton, Salina, assistant attorney general

Jacob Peterson, Salina, private practice

W. Brad Sutton, Assaria, assistant Saline County attorney

Eligibility requirements

Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the 28th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Supreme Court Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair; David Stanley of Bennington; Jay Macy of Minneapolis; Lance Cochran, Robert German, Peter Johnston, Donald Merriman and Christine Ritter of Salina; and Robert Martin of Solomon.