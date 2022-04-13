Submit Release
Author and Pastor Ronald Craig Tells About the Christian Life as It Is

Finding Out the Truth About Christian Suffering

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ— One way to look at life’s pains is through rational human eyes. Another way is to view them through a Christian lens. Author Ronald Craig’s What Christian Suffering Is Not And What It Is. No Need To Suffer Needlessly reveals the difference between the two perspectives. The purpose of this book is to thoroughly dissect the Scriptures in search of the truth about life and pain and put a stop to the needless suffering of Christians. Through the chapters, the causes and effects of different kinds of suffering under accurate biblical understanding will be discussed.

Pastor and author Ronald Craig’s passion is to teach people fundamental biblical truths. Having authored several books, he uses his platform to spread God’s word and to help people accept God’s truths to live a just and righteous life. He currently serves as the pastor of the Living Way Fellowship and uses this to help achieve his mission.

A book of spiritual enlightenment, great for supplementary material in Bible study, What Christian Suffering is Not and What It Is will also change and widen your perspective and understanding of pain and its role in our lives. Discover which miseries are unnecessary, and which are beneficial to your growth as a Christian. After going through all the chapters, you will be reborn and have better control of your faith and expectations in your Christian life. Readers may also grow out of their preconceptions about life miseries and what it truly means to be Christian.

A book that helps strengthen one’s faith and bring him closer to the Lord, get a copy now from Amazon or bookstores everywhere!


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
