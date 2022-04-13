Final Call for Submissions: RIDE STEAM Logo Design Contest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is inviting high school students to design a logo and slogan in celebration of STEAM Month 2022. The purpose of RI STEAM Month, which will take place in November, is to highlight the importance of learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art+Design, and Mathematics, and celebrate STEAM opportunities offered by Rhode Island schools.

“Not only does STEAM teach students how to think critically, problem solve and explore their creativity, it also prepares students to work in career fields expected to grow significantly,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “Rhode Island is building the next generation of innovative thinkers and I look forward to showcasing this exceptional work.”

Designs and slogans will be used on promotional items and public announcements in November. Logos should include a tagline/slogan and student-generated artwork.

Selection Criteria

The artwork and slogan/tagline should:

Be creative and original

Effectively capture the viewer’s attention

Promote the innovative and collaborative nature of STEAM

Reflect the inclusion of all students in STEAM learning opportunities

Deliver a clear, positive image of STEAM education in Rhode Island

Be reproducible with sharp, clean edges, free of smudges and extraneous marks

Artwork may be computer generated, hand drawn or a combination and must be 2-dimensional that is original - no copywritten images can be used. Artwork must be submitted on 8.5” x 11” heavy weight paper, mounted on tagboard no larger than 11” x 14” and may use portrait or landscape orientation. Digital pdf files of the artwork must be submitted, in both black & white and color. Each contestant must neatly complete the Entry Form and securely attach it to the back of the mounted artwork that is submitted.

Entries must be received by RIDE by April 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Participants can send or drop off all entries to: RI Department of Education, c/o Carolyn Higgins, 255 Westminster Street, Providence RI 02903. For support with delivery of entries or questions, please email carolyn.higgins@ride.ri.gov.

Review full competition rules, important dates and deadlines and access entry form.