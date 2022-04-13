South Florida IT Professionals Volunteers To Help On Poland/Ukraine Border
LAN Infotech's Tim Lambrecht has landed in Poland to help Ukraine refugees.
At LAN Infotech we pride ourselves on supporting our communities. What Tim is doing takes that community service mission we have to another level.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida IT Professional Tim Lambrecht Lands In Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees
— Michael Goldstein, President, LAN Infotech
The LAN Infotech team is proud to share that our very own Vice President of Operations, Tim Lambrecht, is currently volunteering in a Polish medical clinic to help refugees fleeing war in Ukraine. With several years of experience as a volunteer firefighter, Tim uses his skills and knowledge to help refugees in need. The clinic he is working in is located near the border of Ukraine, and many of the refugees are children who have been traumatized by the conflict. In addition to providing immediate care, Tim is also helping to raise funds for the clinic to continue to provide its vital services. We are incredibly proud of Tim and his efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this conflict.
Volunteer firefighter Tim recently packed up medical supplies and left for Europe to help refugees. He was inspired to do so by Ukrainian firefighter Sergey Karachenets, who he considers a brother.
Tim spent 15 hours traveling to reach Poland, where he is now volunteering in a makeshift clinic set up in a shopping mall. He says he wanted to help his cause in any way he could and that the plight of the refugees moved him.
The clinic has provided much-needed medical care to refugees, many of whom have journeyed long distances and need assistance. Tim says it has been an incredible experience to help people in need and that he feels privileged to be able to do so.
We are incredibly proud of Tim and his efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this conflict. His selflessness and compassion are an inspiration to us all, and we know that he is making a difference in the lives of those he meets. Thank you, Tim, for everything you are doing!
Tim said he was inspired to help because of the situation in Karachenets. “Every little bit helps,” he said. “And we’re already seeing a difference.”
The GoFundMe campaign has raised tens of thousands of dollars, used to provide food, clothing, and medical supplies to refugees in Karachenets. Tim plans to stay in Poland for a few more weeks, working in the clinic.
Click here to support their efforts.
