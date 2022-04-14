CollabraLink Technologies, Inc promotes Sudha Venkateswaran to VP, Federal Programs as CollabraLink’s FedCiv Growth Lead
I am delighted to continue my support of our mission-focused organization. I will use my network to expand CollabraLink 's Digital Services practices and deliver impactful solutions.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sudha Venkateswaran, who has been with the company since April of 2019, is tasked with driving continuous improvements for growth and Digital Transformation focus while championing impactful transformation initiatives to deliver a best-in-class mission engagement experience for CollabraLink customers.
At CollabraLink, Venkateswaran was a Sr. Director of Federal Programs, where she led dozens of successful Digital Transformation wins for new Federal Agencies. Venkateswaran has always been very active in the Federal associations such as ACT-IAC and AFCEA, emphasizing a focus on Diversity and equity as the cornerstone of successful customer engagement and growth.
“We are ecstatic to have Sudha advance at CollabraLink,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “Her strong background in enabling customer missions, architecting Digital Transformation solutions, and implementing leading-edge solutions that solve mission-critical problems will allow CollabraLink to continue to deliver new technology solutions for federal agencies.”
“I am delighted to have Sudha as my co-champion on our team”, said Josh Bailes, Executive Vice President of Federal Civilian markets. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with Sudha for many years. She enhances CollabraLink’s Digital forward perspectives to drive growth and innovation within our Federal Civilian accounts.”
Venkateswaran shares her excitement about her new role. “This is a very exciting time for the CollabraLink team,” she said. “I am delighted to continue my support of our mission-focused organization. I will use my network to expand CollabraLink 's Digital Services practices and deliver impactful solutions for our nation's critical needs.”
Venkateswaran holds multiple Masters degrees and diplomas from India, France, and the United States from Purdue University. She leads the ACT-IAC Partners Program as a Co-Chair, planning committees for ACT-IAC and AFCEA Bethesda. She is a Fellow of the ACT-IAC Partners Class of 2018.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 18 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining Agile frameworks in conjunction with leading-edge platforms to deliver transformative solutions. We look at an agency’s services in a holistic manner, we examine the end-to-end experience from the perspective of the humans involved. This includes the channels they touch (websites, applications, PDFs, Word documents, phone calls, emails, and more). Our Human-Centered Design (HCD) process uncovers unrealized and unmet needs and provides a blueprint to operationalize service improvements and organize the people, infrastructure, processes, and technology needed to deliver a streamlined, more automated processes.
