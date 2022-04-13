Submit Release
DNR Tagging Program Studies Walleye at Deep Creek Lake

Anglers Asked to Report Tagged Fish They Catch; Prizes Offered

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR)  announces a new survey to track and understand the walleye fishery at Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County. To help better understand the fishery, staff biologists have tagged 450 walleyes throughout the lake.  

These yellow tags are located along the soft dorsal fin on the left side of the fish. Anglers who catch a tagged fish are asked to report it to DNR by calling the number on the tag – 301-334-8218 – and reporting the date and location of the catch, the tag number, and whether the walleye was kept or released  If a fish is to be released, the department asks the angler to report the tag information but to not remove the tag from the walleye.  

Any angler who reports tagged walleye between April 16, 2022 and  February 28, 2023, will be entered into a drawing for a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.  

Anyone with questions or comments about the walleye tagging project or the walleye fishery in Deep Creek Lake can call 301-334-8218 or email matt.sell@maryland.gov.

 

