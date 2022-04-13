Equicapita Income Trust and Income LP (“Equicapita”) Announces Kerri Furlong Becomes a Partner
Equicapita is pleased to announce that Kerri Furlong has become a partner after 7 years as key management of the fund. Kerri has over 12 years of experience working in finance across a variety of industries. In her current role as VP Finance, Portfolio Investments, Kerri leads the acquisition onboarding and integration process and contributes to the diligence process of prospective targets by advising in the areas of finance, systems and controls. Kerri also provides oversight and strategic guidance to the 13 portfolio company operations and finance teams. Prior to joining Equicapita in 2015, Kerri spent 8 years at BDO Canada where her focus was both public and private entities across a variety of industries including manufacturing, fabrication, distribution, energy, communications and technology. Kerri holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation (Chartered Accountant 2010) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) and a Bachelor of Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland.
About Equicapita: Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with over $300M in AUM focused on acquiring Canadian businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5M to $30M.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
