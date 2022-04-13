Equicapita Income Trust and Income LP (“Equicapita”) Announces Yannick Ferket Becomes a Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTENTION INVESTMENT EDITORS
Equicapita is pleased to announce that Yannick Ferket has become a partner after 5 years as key management of the fund. Yannick has over 10 years of experience working with business leaders in diverse industries implementing and project managing technological solutions for business requirements. In his current role as VP, Operations and Analytics, Yannick leads the onboarding of companies to the portfolio and digital era. He identifies opportunities by providing transparency, while sharing common industry performance indicators through real-time reporting. Yannick builds bridges between computation and real-world challenges through cognitive frameworks and strategic approaches. Yannick holds a Master’s degree of Science in Business Studies from Brussels University and a Bachelor in Human Resources from Ghent University.
About Equicapita: Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with over $300M in AUM focused on acquiring Canadian businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5M to $30M.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
Equicapita is pleased to announce that Yannick Ferket has become a partner after 5 years as key management of the fund. Yannick has over 10 years of experience working with business leaders in diverse industries implementing and project managing technological solutions for business requirements. In his current role as VP, Operations and Analytics, Yannick leads the onboarding of companies to the portfolio and digital era. He identifies opportunities by providing transparency, while sharing common industry performance indicators through real-time reporting. Yannick builds bridges between computation and real-world challenges through cognitive frameworks and strategic approaches. Yannick holds a Master’s degree of Science in Business Studies from Brussels University and a Bachelor in Human Resources from Ghent University.
About Equicapita: Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with over $300M in AUM focused on acquiring Canadian businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5M to $30M.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
Equicapita Income Trust
+1 587-393-0835
mbarr@equicapita.com