Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents African-American Heroes 1776-1919: The Story of Sergeant Neadom Roberts

A Profound African-American Resoluteness and Great Sense of Pride

The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
— G.K. Chesterton
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gilbert Wayne Hedgpeth, MHS, CAS, CSW will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled, African-American Heroes 1776-1919: The Story of Sergeant Neadom Roberts. A military book that demonstrates the spirit and heroism of an African-American soldier’s patriotic deeds and determination to serve his country despite issues of racism, segregation, oppression, and discrimination. The book educates the reader to tell the individual and collective stories of these honorable heroes and bring to light their historical legacies.

The author hopes that the book will enhance the knowledge of readers and gain new vows and self-esteem about African-American heroes and their collective contributions to our beloved country.

“This book serves as a historical guide that can educate the reader about the contributions of African-American soldiers participating in every bear involving the U.S. It highlights the names and stories of the black defenders of American democracy. Many U.S. history books do not include these stories and collective contributions.”
— Amazon Customer Review

Gilbert Wayne Hedgpeth is an African-American who was born and raised in New Jersey. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of New Jersey and his master’s degree in human services from Lincoln University. Mr. Hedgpeth was an investigative researcher and writer. He currently lives in Los Angeles.

African-American Heroes 1776-1919: The Story of Sergeant Neadom Roberts
Written by: Gilbert Wayne Hedgpeth, MHS, CAS, CSW
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
