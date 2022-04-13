2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Kalamazoo
Finding True Love That Blossoms into a Relationship During an Adventure in Kalamazoo
Minor grammar and punctuation errors set aside, this book is exciting and SEXY. I would definitely recommend this to a friend.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Orlando Coombs will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Kalamazoo. An adventure novel about a man named Marcelle. He is an entrepreneur, financier, and master of sweet talks and seduction who captures women over with his alluring charm and intoxicating swagger but eventually gets to know each other and find their match and perfect soulmate.
Marcelle was an immigrant from Senegal, currently residing in Atlanta inside a luxury condominium high rise where he both lives and owns a successful restaurant called “Le Chateau Gourmond” meaning House of Gourmet in French.
Orlando Coombs is currently a school teacher in The Tempe Union Highschool District in Phoenix, Arizona, and has published another book titled Amazing Book. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Florida Memorial University in 2003. He was a substitute teacher and freelance journalist for The Miami Herald Newspaper where he completed a successful six months internship at the Herald’s Hialeah Office in 2002.
Kalamazoo
Written by: Orlando Coombs
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
