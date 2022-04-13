DMV RETURNS TO NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW APRIL 15-24

Customers Can Do DMV Transactions and Learn about REAL ID and Custom License Plates

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce that it will return to the New York International Auto Show April 15 to 24 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The nation’s premiere auto show is being held for the first time in three years, with the past two shows being postponed due to COVID-19.

During this year’s event, DMV staff will be available to help attendees complete online DMV transactions, order custom license plates, and help them prepare to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. DMV staff will also assist customers with scheduling reservations to go to a DMV office for transactions they cannot complete online such as upgrading their license or ID to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID.

“We are beyond thrilled to be back at the Javits Center for this spectacular event,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We know New Yorkers and visitors will thoroughly enjoy seeing the latest in auto technology and design, and we hope people will stop by our booth for information or assistance with their DMV needs.”

DMV employees will be able to assist customers with a wide array of online transactions including:

Order a crash report

Change your address

Order custom plates

Get a copy of your driver abstract

Use the photo document guide

Renew your registration

Order a duplicate title

Take a vision test

A customer-service kiosk will also be available and can be used for these transactions:

Renew a license or non-driver ID

Renew a registration

Order a replacement license, non-driver ID or registration

Print a driver abstract

Update your address

Register to vote or to be an organ donor as part of the license or non-driver ID renewal or duplicate transactions

Sign up for electronic notifications is integrated with every transaction so people can get email or text reminders when DMV documents are due for renewal.

The DMV has been a proud participant in the International Auto Show for the past two decades. The Auto Show features exhibits on new features and vehicles and the largest electric vehicle test track ever created for an auto show. The show is 122 years old, with the first exhibition held in 1900, and has always focused on the future of the auto industry and what innovative features drivers can anticipate.

For more information about the DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

