Enterie to expand in Dubai and the Gulf Corporation Council region through Shamal Communications
Shamal Communications to provide an opportunity for international brands to expand in the dynamic Gulf region, making Enterie now present in over 80 marketsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamal Communications, an independent, full-service public relations consultancy based in Dubai, has joined Enterie, a leading international PR network dedicated to tech-focused, innovative brands and companies worldwide.
Enterie, which was established in 2017, covers more than 80 markets and has a network of specialized technology PR agencies covering Europe, the US, the Middle East and Africa. With the appointment of Shamal, the network now has representation in key global markets, which will be mutually beneficial for both parties.
“We believe in a very localized and tailored approach to brand communication," said Michal Rakowski, the Chief Network Officer at Enterie. "With a strong English and Arabic media presence and excellent knowledge and connections in the region, Shamal Communications provides the necessary expertise for our members who have clients looking to enter the dynamic Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region. Digital transformation in the Middle East has progressed rapidly and has seen the adoption of new technology accelerated because of the pandemic. With the support of Shamal, we believe our global network of clients at the cutting edge of innovation will be ideally placed to support the growth of this sector in the region. We have been looking for a partner in the GCC to support our clients for some time; we have now found the perfect fit with Shamal.”
Established in 2004 by co-founders and managing partners Nathalie Visele and Steven Jones, Shamal is a boutique agency based in Dubai. The agency has an extensive client portfolio across hospitality and tourism; real estate; healthcare; facilities management; retail; energy; and sustainability sectors.
“We look forward to working with colleagues from around the network," said Nathalie Visele, Director at Shamal Communications. "Enterie’s global reach provides our clients with an excellent opportunity to improve awareness in key overseas markets. In addition, having access to some of the leading technology agencies from around the world will allow us to keep abreast of the latest market trends and the impact this is having on the sector.”
According to Strategy&, the management consulting company part of the PwC network, the GCC countries have recorded strong digital sector growth over the last decade and now have the opportunity to move from being digital adopters to becoming disruptors, hosting powerful local companies, institutions, and talent. Furthermore, the consulting company also revealed the move from adapter to disruptor could add $138 billion USD to regional GDP.
“There is a fantastic opportunity in the GCC tech sphere, and Shamal’s understanding of the market will be vital to our client’s success," said Rakowski. "In addition, their knowledge of a range of other sectors will be a valuable addition to our network, particularly with marquee launches and events taking place in the coming months and years.”
About Enterie:
Enterie is a global network of tech-focused, independent PR agencies. Established in 2017 in Warsaw, Poland, now covers 80+ markets, including the US and EMEA. It believes in a tailored approach based on local expertise, to help companies build up reputation and reach the right audience both on their local market and abroad. The network specializes in international & digital enterprises, fintech, IT, e-commerce, investments, online marketing, and sustainable businesses, among others. As one of the first global PR networks, Enterie has established a “PR as a Service” tool - EnterieGO, a press release distribution platform.
About Shamal Communications:
Shamal Communications is a leading independent, full-service public relations consultancy based in Dubai. It delivers strategic, focused, creative and cost-effective English-Arabic communications solutions that enable clients to successfully position their businesses and brands. It was established in 2004 by co-founders and managing partners Steven Jones and Nathalie Visele. While very efficient in the technology sector, Shamal manages an extensive client portfolio across hospitality and tourism, real estate, pharmaceuticals, facilities management, leisure, retail, energy and sustainability sectors.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
773-453-2444
email us here