Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SB 982, PN 1264 (Baker) – An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, providing for public funding of elections.

Senator Street offered amendment A04013 which appropriates no less than $1,000 per voting district annually to fund counties’ costs of polling locations for both the primary and general elections, beginning with the 2022-23 fiscal year. For fiscal year 2022-23, the total appropriation will be $18,318,000, and the appropriation must be adjusted in future years by the Department of State according to any changes in the number of voting districts.

Senator K. Ward motioned to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 29-20. The bill was approved by a vote of 37-12.

SB 1016, PN 1320 (Mastriano) – Provides the ability to recognize civilians and members of the military of a friendly foreign nation by awarding the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal and the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal. This measure is specifically geared towards the partnership between the PA National Guard and Lithuania. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1167, PN 1551 (DiSanto) – An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for legitimate cannabis-related business. A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

SB 1200, PN 1576 (Dush) – An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, requiring all absentee and mail-in ballots that are not returned to the county by mail, be hand delivered to a physical person at a single primary office in the county seat.

Senator A. Williams offered amendment A04021 which requires the cost of any post-election procedures or audits of an election in PA, including the examination or counting of ballots or the examination or inspection of voting apparatuses or related electronic security equipment, to be covered only by lawful Federal, State and local government appropriations. It prohibits State and local governments or their officers from soliciting, applying for, entering into contracts for or receiving private donations or grants for the same activities. The prohibition does not include services provided without remuneration or goods of less than $100. Any person violating this section commits a felony of the second degree.

Senator K. Ward motioned to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 29-20. The bill was approved by a vote of 29-20.

HB 2058, PN 2365 (Mako) – Amends the local Earned Income and Net Profit Tax filing due date to annually align with the State Personal Income Tax and Federal Income Tax return. If the deadline is not extended, the due date will remain as April 15th. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1020, PN 1523 (Gebhard) – An Act authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz certain lands situate in Union Township, Lebanon County, in exchange for Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz’s granting and conveying certain lands to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to be added to those existing lands at Swatara State Park; and authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Erdenheim Farm (EQ), L.P., certain lands situate in Whitemarsh and Springfield Townships, Montgomery County, in exchange for Erdenheim Farm (EQ), L.P., causing to convey to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a tract of land to be added to Marsh Creek State Park. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.