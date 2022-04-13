2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Hard Land: Innocents Lost
Author Creates Spellbinding Dramatic Romance Story Set in the 19th Century
John had to heal his fractured skull and other painful, debilitating injuries. Most of all, he needed to regain his wits. In the days that followed, his world became a delirium of wake and sleep.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author John Pagani has published his book titled Hard Land: Innocents Lost. Riveting survival adventure and romance tale set along the rugged North American Pacific coast at the turn of the nineteenth century. John Daly, a severely injured US Army scout ranger separated from the Lewis and Clark Expedition, encounters a lost, desperate young woman in a harsh, foreboding land. The two embark upon a perilous journey across the wilderness, battling nature, indigenous peoples, Mexican bandits, and predatory beasts as they fight against all odds for survival. The story is related to Irish folktales and sayings and early American pioneering customs, skills, and ways of life.
— Excerpt from Hard Land: Innocents Lost
“As coastal Oregon and California burn and we are forced inside to escape choking smoke and smarting eyes, Hard Land: Innocents Lost unfolds a vivid adventure to captivate and distract from increasingly trying times. From the beginning, it grabs the reader with lush but dangerous landscapes that relentlessly challenge the young protagonists. As they encounter friends and foes on their journey through sometimes brutal lands, the characters come to life and thoroughly engage the reader. A suspenseful adventure and a real page-turner.”
— Amazon Customer Review
“I found the story to be highly engaging, an epic adventure moving as fast as I could turn the pages. The hero and heroine are genuinely admirable, the natives true to their beliefs and respect for the land, the bad guys sufficiently evil, and all are tied together in an epic journey. The detailed, creative descriptions of this pristine, harsh wilderness remind us how far we are removed from the beauty and ruthlessness of nature; living sheltered and insulated lives (as I write on the comfort of my couch in my air-conditioned office.) Can’t wait for the second book!”
— Amazon Customer Review
John is a Physician and former Scoutmaster who currently resides in the Texas area. He has a loving family who supports his journey as an author and his love for the outdoors.
Hard Land: Innocents Lost
Written by: John Pagani
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
