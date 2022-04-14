StudentBridge Announces Strategic Partnership with Olark
EINPresswire.com/ -- StudentBridge and Olark Live Chat announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to provide the ultimate digitally accessible experience for students applying to higher education institutions.
For years the high school students of Gen Z have shown a preference er to undertake their college search online. They expect web resources and a digital, real-time way to explore their options and reach staff who can support their needs. As just one example: through StudentBridge solutions, prospective students can virtually tour schools, explore campus life and residence halls, and watch a day in the life of actual students. Now with embedded Olark Chat, they can ask questions of student housing representatives and get fast answers specifically tailored to their situation.
In addition to live chat, this partnership gives customers access to CoPilot, Olark's AI-powered chatbot that connects students quickly and directly with admission staff or other enrollment resources. CoPilot's automation works for universities and students 24/7 and takes pressure off admissions staff who deal with a high volume of routine tasks. StudentBridge's student engagement platform and CoPilot both integrate with popular enrollment CRMs like Technolutions Slate and Salesforce so that admissions teams can keep a unified view of each student's interests, engagement, and conversations throughout the enrollment experience, setting themselves apart by providing a seamless level of service.
"In today's digital world, prospective students expect instant and personalized responses to their questions at any time, day or night. We chose to partner with Olark because they are the recognized leader in web chat technology and have a stellar reputation in higher education circles," says Jonathan Clues, founder and CEO at StudentBridge. "Their digitally accessible chatbox and recent investment into AI mean they can provide valuable interactions to anyone. This aligns with StudentBridge's mission to provide students with the ultimate digital experience during their college search, driving superior enrollment results for our partner institutions."
Both StudentBridge and Olark help personalize the application process — students can self-navigate, ask questions, and get answers that apply uniquely to them. This partnership will continue to push StudentBridge's platform further down the path of personalization and user optimization. With the integration of Olark's live web chat software, higher education enrollment and marketing teams will be able to streamline their marketing efforts for students to an even greater extent.
"StudentBridge and Olark create new opportunities to engage students and parents during virtual campus tours – websites don't need to be lonely," says Ben Congleton, co-founder, and CEO at Olark. "We're partnering with StudentBridge because they build powerful and remote-friendly solutions which have helped hundreds of universities to boost enrollment, while empowering students to find the best learning environment for them. This fits in perfectly with our mission of supporting higher ed with enrollment and making websites human and accessible."
About StudentBridge:
Founded in 2015, StudentBridge's virtual experience specialists have created award-winning digital solutions that have helped over 300 colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals. With a background of over 20 years of experience in rich media, StudentBridge works collaboratively with each institution to develop unique and completely customized digital solutions to engage with students and drive conversion at every stage of the recruitment funnel. StudentBridge aspires for every student to find the perfect fit and for every school to fill every seat. Learn more at www.studentbridge.com.
About Olark:
Founded in 2009, Olark boosts enrollment with accessible live chat and chatbot automation that integrates with Slate, Salesforce, and other admissions CRMs. Today, Olark is used by more than 11,000 businesses worldwide, and hundreds of public and private higher ed institutions, and their staff has grown from four friends in Palo Alto to a fully remote team that spans multiple time zones. Learn more at www.olark.com/ed.
Media Contacts:
Kelly Eidson
Head of Marketing
Olark Live Chat
kelly@olark.com
Drew Carl
