Former US Marine Turned Angel Investor Marshall Terrin Takes Ownership of Vetpreneur Tribe Online Business Group
Angel Investor Marshall Terrin Takes Ownership of Vetpreneur Tribe Business Group
I’m excited to take command of such a dynamic group of business owners. Vetpreneur Tribe represents the epitome of the military entrepreneur community.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marshall Terrin recently took over as the owner of one of the largest veteran based online business groups, Vetpreneur Tribe. Currently at 16,600 members, Vetpreneur Tribe is a leading online resource for veteran business owners to collaborate and share resources.
— Marshall Terrin
One of the most popular features is a membership to the Warrior Council, a private weekly business mentoring group within the Tribe. Members gain valuable guidance from experts and high level business owners.
Marshall brings a strong leadership background to Vetpreneur Tribe. After a stint in the US Marines as an enlisted combat veteran, he owned a series of oxygen bars in Las Vegas and by 25, had grown his business to the 7 figure level. Currently he is the CEO of Elevated Ventures and invests in small businesses and provides business support.
There are currently 620 million Facebook groups according to Adweek.com. 1.8 billion people are members in these groups. (searchenginejournal.com, 2022)
Marshall’s future plans for Vetpreneur Tribe include growing the Warrior Council and providing more resources for transitioning veterans leaving military service. His next venture is the launch of Operation Impact, which will provide resources for civilians and veterans to create success in their personal and business lives.
Operation Impact Website: https://www.operationimpact.com
Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other