Latina Entrepreneurs Launch PorTú – The Next Generation In Clean Skin Care, Beauty And Wellness
PorTú is proud introduce their new line of natural skin care and wellness products featuring pure botanical blends harmonized with full spectrum hemp-based CBD.
We put a lot of time and care into creating the formulas for our PorTú line. We set out to create all natural products of the highest quality and effectiveness – we are very happy with the results.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PorTú, a fresh face in the beauty marketplace, is harnessing the power of plants with their new line of hemp-based CBD infused clean skin care and wellness products. Featuring pure botanical blends harmonized with full spectrum CBD, PorTú combines the best of the natural world. PorTú is the realization of the shared vision of two friends and Latina entrepreneurs Gloria Pitagorsky and Diana Yniguez who worked together to conceive the PorTú brand and create the formulas for their line of refreshingly high quality and effective natural products. For Diana and Gloria, the practice of using plants, herbs and flowers for healing, digestion and beauty were passed on at home from a young age and both women carried these lessons forward into their lives. Drawing on this knowledge, the partners are perpetuating these traditions with the PorTú product line.
— Gloria Pitagorsky, Founding Partner
Over two years of research, trial and error and experimentation Gloria and Diana worked to develop the perfect blend for each product formula. Combining natural botanical extracts with the highest quality full spectrum hemp-based CBD, every PorTú product has been carefully crafted for optimal effect.
The inaugural line consists of six products including:
• PorTú Daytime Moisturizer
• PorTú Nighttime Moisturizer
• Hydrating Rosewater Spray
• Lavender Post Workout Lotion
• PorTú Face Serum
• Peppermint Lip Balm
Beyond the Bottom Line
As minority and female entrepreneurs Diana and Gloria are keenly aware of the inherent challenges that young businesswomen often face when trying to launch their own companies. As a result, part of the PorTú mission is dedicated to empowering other female and minority entrepreneurs who are working to bring their vision to reality. To this end PorTú will be participating in and sponsoring mentorship programs and incubators for business owners in the early stages of their journey. Stay tuned for details on these important initiatives.
The PorTú line is currently sold on www.por-tu.com and will be available at select local retailers in the coming months. The all-natural PorTú products have been extremely well received and each product delivers exceptional results. The company set out to produce a clean, highly effective, high-end beauty line at an affordable price and PorTú has done exactly that. The products do not disappoint.
“PorTú is hands down the best CBD pain cream I have used, and I have used a lot! Out of desperation I tried it on my lower belly for cramps and was shocked at how well it worked, within minutes I felt significant relief.” – Keylee S., Scottsdale, AZ
“I was among the first to try PorTú Nighttime Moisturizer about a year ago and I have been using it ever since. I love it!” – Purvi S., London, UK
For details on specific products visit: www.por-tu.com
