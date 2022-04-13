Veransa Group Adds Dean Kattler to its Board of Directors
Veransa Group, Inc, a leader in transforming green waste into beneficial re-use products, appoints environmental sector veteran, Dean Kattler, to its board.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veransa Group, Inc, a leader in transforming green waste into beneficial re-use products on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection centers and manufacturing facilities, announces the appointment of Dean Kattler, to its Board of Directors.
“We are excited to add Dean Kattler to our Board of Directors. He brings long tenured operational and direct regional experience to our Board that will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Marc Owensby, CEO, of Veransa Group.
With over 25 years of environmental industry experience, Dean brings a wealth of operational and recycling knowledge to the Veransa board. Most recently, Dean was the CEO of Orion Waste Solutions. Prior to Orion, Dean led EnviroSolutions Inc. (ESI), a private equity-backed vertically integrated solid waste company based in the Mid-Atlantic. Prior to ESI, Dean spent 14 years in a variety of senior management positions throughout WM’s North American operations and running his own solid waste company (acquired by WM in the late 1990’s), including collection operations, transfer stations and material recovery facilities.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with Veransa’s leadership team as the Company continues to rapidly scale. I believe that my experience in multiple recycling businesses will be helpful to Veransa in achieving their strategic goals”, said Dean Kattler.
Dean earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University.
About Veransa:
Veransa specializes in transforming urban wood and yard waste into valuable commodities on an industrial scale. Veransa vertically integrates green waste collection centers with commodities manufacturing facilities to achieve highest-value use, waste-to-organic commodities production. Veransa aggregates green waste and transforms it, using electrically powered processing equipment, into useful products on an industrial scale, including soil-regenerating, OMRI Listed®, organic compost and blended soils, that are free of biosolids or manure. It also processes wood waste into the feedstock for decorative mulch and renewable energy. Veransa is an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, based in the Tampa-bay region of Florida. For more information, please visit www.veransa.com.
About RFE:
RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market leading middle market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, please visit www.rfeip.com
