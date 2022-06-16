HBS Systems Awarded Best Web-based Dealership Management Software Provider

Submit Release
We are incredibly grateful for this award. This recognition represents the innovation of our team, the valuable partnerships with our customers, and our desire to be the best provider in the industry.”
— Chad Stone, President and CEO, HBS Systems
RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBS Systems, a leading provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and rental software, has been named the Best Web-based Dealership Management Software Provider for 2021 in Corporate Vision Magazine’s Corporate Excellence Awards.

“We are incredibly grateful for this award. This recognition represents the innovation of our team, the valuable partnerships with our customers, and our desire to be the best dealership software provider in the industry,” said HBS Systems President and CEO, Chad Stone. “Awards like this fuel our passion for growth while continuing to serve our more than 1,500 equipment dealerships throughout North America.”

The Corporate Excellence Awards were launched by CV Magazine to showcase the companies and individuals committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries. The Corporate Excellence awards, announced by the magazine’s in-house team, utilize thorough research, analysis, and selection based on the software company’s innovation, client reviews, commitment to development, and products.

About HBS Systems, Inc.
Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, and material handling equipment industries with our NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Our integrated OEM solutions simplify complex AGCO, Bobcat, BRP, CanAm, Claas, CNH Industrial, Case Construction, Case IH, Krone, Kubota, John Deere, New Holland, Polaris, Skidoo, Seadoo, and Vermeer, and over 300 shortline and specialty manufacturers processes with automation and an intuitive design. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, increasing profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP gives equipment dealerships the ability to easily manage Accounting, Parts Inventory, Units, e-Commerce, Rental, and Service including mobile access for remote technicians. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealers’ business needs and offers accessibility from any Internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing your employees to stay connected to data no matter where they are. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit www.hbssystems.com.

About CV Magazine
Created by a highly experienced team of business experts, advisors, and insiders, Corporate Vision, a publication of AI Global Media, provides discerning readers with a wealth of news, features, and comments on the corporate issues of the day. Corporate Vision boasts a global reach, with a circulation that stretches from Europe to the US, Africa to Asia, and includes some of the most prominent CEOs and key investors from the worlds of technology, training and education, marketing, innovation, and design, and products and services. Learn more at https://www.aiglobalmedialtd.com/cv-magazine/

Lisa Bennett
HBS Systems
+1 800-376-6376
email us here
