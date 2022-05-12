HBS Systems Introduces NetView ECOM
NetView ECOM's e-commerce interface provides equipment dealerships an easy way to monitor and process sales orders from multiple channels all in one place.
Our goal over the last 37 years has always been to deliver more technology and benefits to our customers than expected.”RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBS Systems, a leading provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and rental software, introduced NetView ECOM, a streamlined e-commerce interface.
— Chad Stone, President and CEO, HBS Systems
This solution will provide equipment dealerships with an easy way to monitor and process sales orders from multiple channels in one place. Benefits equipment dealers can expect:
• Capture online sales and increase profitability.
• Monitor the status of orders at a glance.
• Review and accept orders with ease.
• Instantly review and update shipping method and quantity totals.
• Strengthen customer satisfaction with streamlined ordering managed in one location within NetView ECO.
• Manage from one customizable screen through NetView ECOM, accessible from anywhere on any device.
“We’re constantly innovating to increase our dealer's efficiency and profitability. Providing solutions that connect our dealers with their customers to strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty is another example of partnering with our customers,” said HBS Systems President and CEO Chad Stone. “Our development team’s goal over the last 37 years has always been to deliver more technology and benefits to our customers than expected.”
About HBS Systems, Inc.
Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, and material handling and rental equipment industries with our NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Our integrated OEM solutions simplify complex AGCO, Bobcat, BRP, CanAm, Claas, CNH Industrial, Case Construction, Case IH, Krone, Kubota, John Deere, New Holland, Polaris, Skidoo, Seadoo, and Vermeer, as well as over 300 shortline and specialty manufacturers processes with automation and an intuitive design. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, increasing profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP gives equipment dealerships the ability to easily manage Accounting, Parts Inventory, Units, e-Commerce, Rental, and Service, including mobile access for remote technicians. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealerships’ business needs and offers accessibility from any internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing your employees to stay connected to data no matter where they are. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit www.hbssystems.com.
