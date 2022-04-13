Pennsylvania Dental Association Announces Winners of Annual Statewide Third-Grade Student Poster Contest
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-grader Davin Palmer of Dillsburg Elementary School in Dillsburg, York County will receive a $500 prize for winning first place in the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s (PDA) 2022 National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest.
Davin’s prize-winning entry creatively depicts this year’s theme (“Sealants Make Sense”) using a seal doing tricks with dental supplies and the headline, “A ‘Seal’ant Today Keeps Decay Away.” Davin will be presented with his framed winning poster and $500 prize by a PDA member dentist later next month. Both Dillsburg Elementary School and Davin’s teacher, Ms. Alicia Hammock, will also receive prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA’s contest.
Our second-place winner is eight-year-old Jordyn Sylvester from Smithfield Elementary in East Stroudsburg. Jordyn created a poster also honoring this year’s theme, “Sealants Make Sense.” She created the superhero, “Captain Sealant,” who is protecting a mouth from junk foods and germs with the headline, “Resist Decay, SEAL Your Teeth Today.” Jordyn will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
Third-place winner Malia Walker, an eight-year-old from Middle Smithfield Elementary in Monroe County says, “Captain Sealant Remains Undefeated!” She also created a “Captain Sealant,” but this time the captain is a boxer fighting in the ring against tooth decay! Malia will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The winning posters were selected from more than 210 clever, well-designed entries submitted to the PDA Central Office for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,500 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA’s website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
