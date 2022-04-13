Amy Epkey to join MDHHS as Senior Deputy Director of Financial Operations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 13, 2022

LANSING, Mich. - Amy Epkey has been named Senior Deputy Director of Financial Operations for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). She will oversee the department's budget, contracts and grants, finance and accounting, audit functions, and information technology financial support services.

Epkey has been senior deputy director for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) since 2013. At EGLE, she is responsible for overseeing the department's budget as well as human resources, information technology, training, procurement, and audit functions. Epkey is an experienced leader in state government with over 22 years of dedicated service to the State of Michigan. She will assume her new position with MDHHS on May 16, 2022.

"Amy's extensive experience in state government, finance, and budgeting makes her well-suited to join the leadership team at MDHHS," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "Her expertise will be critical as the department seeks to responsibly deploy its resources across the state to increase access to health care and improve the health, safety and well-being of the people of Michigan."

Epkey began her career in finance with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, ultimately working her way up to serving both as a policy advisor to the director and the department's budget officer.

Epkey is a Grand Valley State University graduate and lives in Fowler with her husband and five children.

She replaces Farah Hanley, who in March became the department's chief deputy director for health.

