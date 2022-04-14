HBS Systems Introduces New Bobcat Dealership Reporting
HBS Systems NetView ECO software improves accuracy and efficiency in all departments for equipment dealerships by automating and integrating OEM processes.
Bobcat selecting HBS Systems as one of the first dealer management system partners to develop these reports is a tremendous honor for our team. It demonstrates their belief in our partnership.”RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- HBS Systems, a leading provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and a preferred Bobcat dealership management system, is proud to introduce new reports for Bobcat equipment dealers.
— Chad Stone, President and CEO, HBS Systems
Bobcat dealers will be able to look at service efficiencies, recovery rates, inventory turn, sales mix, gross profits, absorption rates, ROI, time utilization, financial utilization, and rework analysis. These reports were created by working closely with Bobcat’s Dealer Operations Excellence and will increase efficiency and maximize profitability for Bobcat dealers utilizing HBS Systems’ NetView ECO equipment dealership management solution.
“Bobcat selecting HBS Systems as one of the first dealer management system partners to develop these reports is a tremendous honor for our team. It demonstrates their belief that we could quickly develop reporting to benefit their dealers and strengthen our partnership,” said Chad Stone, President, and CEO, of HBS Systems.
For more than 30 years, HBS Systems’ NetView ECO platform has been integrated with Bobcat. In addition to these new reports, dealers can also view items such as Bobcat part details, available substitution parts, customizable reports for performance tracking, and much more.
“Innovation is at the core of our company’s legacy. We value our partnership with HBS Systems, and these new reports were created to benefit our dealerships.” said Wes Becker, Director, Dealer Operational Excellence, Bobcat Company, “HBS Systems was the obvious business system choice to start the reporting process for our dealers.”
About HBS Systems, Inc.
Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, and material handling and rental equipment industries with NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Our integrated OEM solutions simplify complex AGCO, Bobcat, BRP, CanAm, Claas, CNH Industrial, Case Construction, Case IH, Krone, Kubota, John Deere, New Holland, Polaris, Skidoo, Seadoo, and Vermeer, as well as over 300 shortline and specialty manufacturers processes with automation and an intuitive design. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, increasing profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP gives equipment dealerships the ability to easily manage Accounting, Parts Inventory, Units, Rental, e-Commerc, and Service, including mobile access for remote technicians. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealers business needs and offers accessibility from any internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing your employees to stay connected to data no matter where they are. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit www.hbssystems.com.
About Bobcat Company
Bobcat Company is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat offers a complete line of compact equipment, including skid-steer, mini track, and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER® telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat™ utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders; zero-turn mowers; attachments and implements. As a global brand with a worldwide network of dealers and distributors, Bobcat is the industry’s original innovator, beginning in 1958 with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid-steer loader. Bobcat continues to lead the industry by offering quality product solutions and technologies to empower people to accomplish more. For more information, visit Bobcat.com.
