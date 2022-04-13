The Divah Filez celebrates 8 years of HBCU excellence in Atlanta, GA on 4/22-4/23/2022

Celebrity Charity Fashion Show

The Divah Filez takes over ATL with favorite celebrities.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Divah Filez is proud to announce the celebration of our 8th year anniversary weekend on April 22-23,2022 at MannRobinson Studios and The Conqueror Center in Atlanta, GA. Presented by McDonalds; The Divah Filez is one of the leading HBCU brands across the country. The celebration weekend will feature three events; Celebrity Charity Fashion Show (4/22/22), HBCU College Fair and Divah Honors: HBCU Heroes (4/23/22). The goal of the weekend is to raise over $500k worth of scholarships for HBCU students who are experiencing financial difficulties. Several celebrities from favorite reality shows will be walking in the fashion show and will be honored during Divah Honors: HBCU Heroes award show including:

Yandy Smith (LHHATL)

Dr. Heavenly Kimes (Married to Medicine)

Quad Webb (Married to Medicine)

Bambi (LHHATL)

Just to name a few.

Created by award winning journalist; Jazmyne Courtnii Byrd, The Divah Filez has helped over 200 HBCU students get internships and job opportunities post-graduation in the fields of mass communication and journalism. The goal is to continue to help students gain the experience that they need and help them meet their financial needs while in school.