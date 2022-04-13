ExcalTech – Best Place To Work In Illinois For 2022
ExcalTech (https://www.excaltech.com) was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExcalTech – Best Place to work in Illinois
ExcalTech (https://www.excaltech.com) was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.
This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees), companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees). ExcalTech has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small company category.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Have at least 15 employees working in Illinois;
- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in the state of Illinois; and
- Be in business a minimum of one year.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
ExcalTech will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards in-person luncheon, coordinated by The Daily Herald Suburban Business on Wednesday, May 11. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website (dailyherald.com/business), and published in a special commemorative section on June 26. An unranked list of all honorees will be announced in the April 10 issue of the Daily Herald Suburban Business.
This is the second year in a row that ExcalTech has received this great designation! ExcalTech has been serving the Chicagoland market since 1994. Matthew D. McCann, COO, said "I am very to announce that ExcalTech once again has received this designation. Our staff members are a key component to our firm’s continued success while ensuring we Make IT Simple! for our hundreds of clients across the Midwest."
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.
ExcalTech
http://www.excaltech.com
sales@excaltech.com
(833) EXCAL-TECH
Making IT Simple!
Matthew McCann
ExcalTech
+1 847-786-8860
mmccann@excaltech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other