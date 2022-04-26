Welcome to the FENS Forum 2022 on 9-13 July in Paris, France
Organised by the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) in partnership with the Société des Neurosciences, the FENS Forum 2022 is taking place on 9-13 July 2022 in Paris, France.
— FENS President Jean-Antoine Girault
FENS 2022 will be the first big in-person global gathering of neuroscientists after a long absence and promises to be one of the largest neuroscience meetings in Europe. The Forum will feature a high-quality scientific programme covering all aspects of neuroscience, from basic to translational research. Over the course of five days, attendees will have unprecedented access to plenary and special lectures, symposia, technical workshops, posters sessions and engaging satellite and networking events.
"The Forum itself represents a unique opportunity for researchers from around the world to come together and enjoy excellent science in one of Europe's most vibrant cities", said FENS President Jean-Antoine Girault. "The Forum will take place at the recently renovated Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from 9-13 July 2022, and delegates will find the opportunity to share their research with their peers".
Journalists are invited to register for the FENS Forum and be part of the Press Office located at the Forum venue at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (Pavillon 7). FENS is preparing a variety of press events throughout the Forum and interviews with leading neuroscientists.
FENS and the Société des Neurosciences are also delighted to announce the opening of a late-breaking abstract submission call from 4 May 2022 until 18 May 2022, to enable very recent research findings to be included at the FENS Forum 2022 as poster presentations. To encourage dynamic scientific exchange, FENS encourages scientists to submit an abstract and connect with colleagues, new and old, as the Forum will be an excellent opportunity to enhance robust scientific collaboration.
FENS and the Société des Neurosciences are eager to welcome back the neuroscience community on 9-13 July 2022 in Paris, France.
About FENS, the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies
FENS is the main organisation for neuroscience in Europe. It currently represents 44 European national and single discipline neuroscience societies with more than 20,000 member scientists from 33 European countries. It supports and serves the neuroscience community in Europe and beyond. through the promotion and dissemination of neuroscience research and the facilitation of exchanges and networking between scientists.
