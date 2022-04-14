Blockbuster Set of Original Bond Screenplays and Story Boards Goes on Sale in time for Spy Film Series' 60th Anniversary
The collection of 120 individual items includes the earliest draft screenplay for the first Bond film "Dr No"
When it comes to film collectables related to the Bond movie franchise, this collection is an unparalleled and remarkably comprehensive archive of the birth and journey of Bond on the big screen. ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most extensive collection of James Bond film scripts, screenplays, manuscripts, storyboards and film treatments will be jointly offered for sale by world-leading London-based rare book dealers Peter Harrington and Adrian Harrington Rare Books for £500,000, in time to celebrate the 60th anniversary of 007 on the big screen.
— Pom Harrington, owner of Peter Harrington
The set of approximately 120 original and inscribed screenplays, scripts, costume designs, storyboards, publicity material and even legal correspondence related to some of the franchise’s most memorable characters and moments on and off screen constitute a dream haul of collectables for any fan of Bond’s onscreen escapades over the past 60 years.
The film script collection is a part of a much larger archive of Ian Fleming and James Bond material, formerly a part of The Schøyen Collection. The significant private holding has been jointly purchased by Peter Harrington and Adrian Harrington Rare Books, and catalogued by Jon Gilbert, the world’s foremost authority on the literary James Bond and the author of the award-winning Ian Fleming: The Bibliography.
"When it comes to film collectables related to the James Bond movie franchise, this collection is an unparalleled and remarkably comprehensive archive of the birth and journey of Bond on the big screen. The collection has been enthusiastically curated by Martin Schøyen – a legend himself and one of the most respected private collectors of antiquarian books and manuscripts for almost 70 years now. It is a privilege to be involved in finding this remarkable collection a brand new home, one that is worthy of the effort gone into amassing this set of Bondiana and that pays fitting tribute to what is perhaps the most iconic and legendary film franchise of all time,” Pom Harrington, owner of Peter Harrington.
“The producers of the James Bond film franchise were aware of Martin’s archive. They indicated that nobody had attempted such a scholarly and focused approach to assembling material of this nature. Dr Schøyen’s collection, curated by me, has been commended by Ian Fleming Publications and the Estate of Ian Fleming. As Fleming’s bibliographer, I am unaware of such a wealth of original manuscript and typescript material in a private James Bond collection. With the 60th anniversary of the first Bond film approaching, now is a unique opportunity to acquire a magnificent collection,” Jon Gilbert, senior specialist and resident Fleming expert at Adrian Harrington Rare Books.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
• ‘The Birth of a Legend’ – Wolf Mankowitz & Richard Maibaum’s earliest draft screenplay for the first Bond film "Dr. No", released in 1962.
• Roald Dahl’s manuscript first draft screenplay for "You Only Live Twice".
• Storyboard sheets titled “Bond Pursues Vesper – Car Chase” from the 2006 "Casino Royale" film, visualising the memorable motor-pursuit through Montenegro of Le Chiffre by Bond, with Daniel Craig clearly sketched.
• Screenplay for "Warhead", an unrealised Bond film written between 1976-1978 that has been described by Martin Schøyen as “what would have been the best James Bond film up to that point, had it been produced.”
• M.G. Carter’s unique colour "Warhead" set design, showing an underground chamber inside the Statue of Liberty, hiding mechanical sharks with nuclear warheads ready to be dispatched into the sewers of New York.
• Manuscript lyrics written in full by Louis Armstrong for the song ‘We Have All the Time in the World’, from the 1969 film "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service" which made a poignant reappearance in No Time to Die.
Highlights from the collection of James Bond film scripts will be jointly exhibited by Peter Harrington and Adrian Harrington Rare Books at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair taking place at Park Avenue Armory, New York from April 21-24, 2022. For more information, visit Peter Harrington at Stand B15 or Adrian Harrington Rare Books at Stand B18.
